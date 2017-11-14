SEAT confirms pricing, specification and UK allocation of exclusive Leon Cupra R

SEAT’s most powerful and exclusive model bursts onto the scene, priced at £34,995 on-the-road

UK exclusivity guaranteed with allocation of 24 cars destined for these shores

Customer ordering is now open, ahead of first deliveries in January 2018

Fresh from wowing the crowds at the Frankfurt Motor Show just a few weeks ago, the Leon CUPRA R, SEAT’s most powerful and exclusive car to date, is now available to order priced at £34,995 on-the-road.

A limited production run has been confirmed for the eagerly-awaited Leon CUPRA R, a model that will combine power and performance with sophisticated styling and a premium finish. Just 799 models will be built for global sale in the first half of 2018, of which 24 are initially destined for the UK.

Since its unveiling, SEAT has been overwhelmed by initial customer interest. It’s not hard to see why. The Leon CUPRA 300 is a great platform from which to start and the firm’s R&D team have taken full advantage by upgrading the standard car with a series of enhancements to create the finest Leon road car yet, the CUPRA R.

Among the improvements on the technical side are a new steering system, modified camber angles on the front axle, four piston Brembo brake callipers and crucially, a retuned exhaust system with even racier note. In terms of performance, the Leon CUPRA R is limited to 155 mph and will despatch 0-62 mph in just 5.8 seconds.

In the UK, the new front-wheel-drive SEAT Leon CUPRA R, boasting 310PS, will be available with a six-speed manual gearbox. Two metallic paint options are available, Monsoon Grey and Midnight Black, both of which are included in the car’s price.

The Leon CUPRA looks have also been given even greater impact in ‘R’ form, through carbon fibre details for the rear spoiler, lower lip spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser. The newly extended wheel arches and the front also benefit from a more powerful design around the air intakes. Copper colouring is also a key theme and comes into play on the door mirrors, CUPRA tailgate lettering, and copper and black 19-inch CUPRA R alloy wheels.

Inevitably, as the flagship of the Leon CUPRA range, the R also ushers in an upgraded interior. The copper treatment continues on the inside, with the hue being carried through to the detailing on the dashboard, centre console, door panel stitching and steering wheel CUPRA logo. Rounding off the sport-oriented look and feel is Alcantara® for the gearstick, steering wheel and front bucket seats with copper stitching. Underlining their exclusivity, each car will also feature a numbered plaque.

The equipment specification of the Leon CUPRA R is as impressive as its looks and performance. Over the Leon CUPRA 300, the new flagship receives KESSY (Keyless Enter & Go with Wireless Phone Charger), Winter Pack (heated front seats and headlight washers), rear view camera, Safety Pack (Tiredness recognition System and rear seatbelt reminder), BeatsAudio sound system with 10 speakers, adaptive cruise control and lastly, Navigation System High (eight-inch touchscreen, Full Link, dynamic route guidance with 3D map display and 3D emblematic buildings, 10GB hard disk drive).

UK customer ordering is open now, although given initial customer enquiry levels, SEAT is not expecting them to hang around for long. More information on the new SEAT Leon CUPRA R is available at http://www.seat.co.uk/new-cars/leon-cupra/r-limited-edition.html.