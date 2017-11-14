Q&A session with UK Ambassador on EU Exit negotiations

British Ambassador Simon Manley will be speaking at Elche University Miguel Hernandez on 21 November. He will be hosted by representatives from the Brexpats in Spain group, and will be discussing the negotiations and latest developments alongside members of the Alicante Diputación.

The British Consul, Sarah-Jane Morris, will be present and also open to take questions. All are welcome to this free event, and there is no need to register to attend.

For the latest information on the negotiations on our exit from the EU, please book mark the dedicated Gov UK webpage. http://bit.ly/4BritsinEU

The doors will open for the event at 10.00am, and the session will start promptly at 10.30am. It will be held in the Universidad Miguel Hernandez, in Edificio Altet. You can find a map of the campus at the following link: http://bit.ly/2xNtcQt