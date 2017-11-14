New Alicante Route for Ryanair

Ryanair has today (Tuesday) announced a new route from Alicante to Pardubice (Czech Republic), which will start operating in March with two weekly links, as part of its 2018 summer calendar.

To celebrate the launch of this new route between Alicante and Pardubice, Ryanair has launched with a price from Alicante from just € 29.99, for flights between the months of March and April 2018, which are available on the Ryanair website until next Monday, November 20 .

Pardubice is the capital of the Pardubice Region of the Czech Republic. Located on the banks of the Elbe River just 104 kilometres east of Prague.