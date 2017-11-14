The New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group.

We completed our show Let Us Entertain You, it was the first time we had it over three days and it worked out very well. We had an overwhelming turnout who all enjoyed the show.

We were able to give 2000 euro to charities including ADIMAR, an association for invalid children and the Dancing School in San Fulgencio.

I would like to thank Studio 32, without whose help we couldn’t have put on the show. We still require Technical personnel for sound, lighting, and stage arrangement. If you feel you could help contact us. We now have D.V.Ds of the show if you would like one these are available at 10euro each.

We also had our end of show dinner last Saturday evening which was a great success and enjoyed by all.