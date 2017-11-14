Just a few brave knees at Montgo

This week Montgo Golf Society felt hints of winter’s approach, teeing off at Oliva Nova below 10°C for the first time, and with only a few brave knees still on display. The sun though soon won through, leaving a full field of 40 golfers with perfect golfing conditions, and no excuses for non-perfect golf. Well, that’s the theory anyway.

We played a Stableford competition, sponsored by Dennis and Linda Coe, with Tom Atkinson beating all and sundry to win by 2 shots on 39 points, his second win of the year and coming on the back of his excellent third place in the MGS Decanter. Michel Grin beat Russ Peters on countback for 2nd on 37 points, with Peter Twine 4th on 35. Nearest the pin prizes on par 3 3rd and 16th holes were taken by the Butlers, Barry and Liz respectively; whilst Susie Snelling thought she had closest in 2 on the 5th in the bag with her shot to 0.5m, only to see Roy Jones’ shank rebound off 2 trees and a fence-post to 6 inches. Or at least, that’s how Susie tells the tale. No two’s were recorded, but Heiko Schram achieved a rare eagle-3 at the 8th, holing his 9-iron approach, for which he was awarded a special prize by Dennis and Linda.

This week was also the penultimate round for our annual Eclectic competition, in which Shaun O’Gorman holds a 2-shot advantage, but several players – notably Geoff Willcock and Ed Wallace -remain within a couple of good putts from overhauling his lead.

Our tournament next week is our final competing Trophy of the season, the St. Andrew’s Day Stableford, sponsored by Ed Wallace.