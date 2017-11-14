Humanists of Murcia Remembrance Day Event 2017

The third annual act of remembrance took place on Saturday November 11th in the Parque Miguel Angel Blanco in Mazarron.

This park is a memorial to Miguel Angel Blanco, who was a local politician in the Basque Country, whose murder by terrorists in 1997 caused an outcry, and even caused some ETA members and supporters to rethink their violent campaigns.

It is therefore particularly fitting that our commemoration should take place there.

The Act of Remembrance was led by the group´s celebrant, Sue McDonald, and four members gave their reflections on war and our reactions to it, or read appropriate poems.

The two minute´s silence was followed by the laying of a wreath at the base of our commemorative cherry tree with it´s memorial stone.

The morning was rounded off by coffee and cakes at the Calle Delicias cafe, where Dolores and her daughter Celia served us with kindness and a big smile as usual. Moreover, Dolores was so delighted to see us that she offered us Belgian chocolates.