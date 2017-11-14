Exhibition for “Independent Finland 100 years”

Cultural Society Casino de Torrevieja, 19–23 November, 2017

The Finnish Lions Club of Torrevieja celebrates the one hundred years of an independent Finland with a special exhibition in the Casino, Sociedad Cultural Casino de Torrevieja, 14 Paseo Vistalegre. The exhibition will open on Sunday, November 19 at 18:00hrs and will remain open for five days, until Thursday, November 23.

The exhibition consists of 20 posters that tell the history of Finland from the Neolithic period until today. The presentation is in Spanish and English.

The exhibition has been composed by Jarmo Peltonen, M.A. The material can be purchased in A4 format for 10 euros. All profits will be donated to needy families.

More information: Phone: 626 751 585 – E-mail: jarmo@bonavidaspain.com