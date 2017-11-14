Alfaz Spiritual Foundation – Dickensian Fair

A few changes this year, as the charity committee made the discussion to share and spread the Christmas spirit with the whole community.

In the words of Cliff Richards its TIME OF REJOICE IN THE GOOD…

So in that vein the event includes:-

Free Entry, Free Santa’s Grotto with gift, Free Kids – make an ornament workshop

Stalls of Hand Made gifts and crafts, Roasted Chestnuts, BBQ, Mulled wine

Festive Music, Games, Raffle and Tombola

And of course feel free to come in Dickensian Costume – we will be!

VENUE:- The Station Alfaz De Pi – DATE 2nd Dec – TIME 4pm – 9pm

More information can be found by visiting

Facebook@AlfazDickensianFair