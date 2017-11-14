A Collaboration of Clubs

Camposol Bridge Club (CBC), Mazarrón Bay Bridge Club (MBBC) and Mojacar Bridge Club (MBC) worked together to produce one of the biggest Bridge Drives ever staged in the area. Sixty-four players met in Puerto de Mazarrón on 7 November 2017 to play duplicate bridge.

CBC provided their computer bridge mates to do the scoring and half the tablecloths, MBC brought bidding boxes and 12 pairs of players and MBBC booked the venue at Restaurante Rincon de Elias in Bolnuevo.

The organiser, Leen (MBBC), (pronounced “Lane”) took the money, booked the meals and bought the prizes. John VB (MBBC) (pronounced “John”) walked 7.38 km, making sure the right cards were on the right tables and any disputes did not end in tears.

The winners of Line A were Phil & Jon (MBBC), Runners Up were Les & Shirley (MBC) and the Encourage Award went to Joe & Cliff (CBC).

The winners of Line B were Dorrie & Peter (MBC), Runners Up were Lia & Frank (MBBC) and the Encourage Award was won by Deryck & Margaret (MBBC).

Many thanks go to Iris (CBC) for bridge mate expertise, Tessa, Anne K and Ann (MBBC) for signing in, table layout and prize distribution and to Phil & John K (MBBC) for scoring.

And finally Dani and his crew at Restaurante Rincon did their usual best at providing a great venue and a torrent of red wine.

For more information on the Bridge Clubs go to www.bridgewebs.com/camposol and www.bridgewebs.com/mazarrnbay/ or email shirles@live.co.uk for Mojacar information.