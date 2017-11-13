San Miguel’s Mufti Triples Competition

San Miguel Bowls Club by Pat McEwan

It was a bad day on Monday for all 3 San Miguel SABA teams!!! The METEORS came off worst, they were away to Vistabella Albatrosses only managing 2 points. Carol Rudge, Stuart Hemmings, Gail Willshire won 18-11, well done. Shots were 67 to San Miguel and 132 against.

The PULSARS had a disappointing result, playing bottom of the league La Marina Explorers at home and only picking up 4 points. Well played by Irene Ward, Sheila Booth, Mike Douglas 14-10: Alan Booth, Sue Milner, John Raby 21-18. Shots for 85, against 112.

The COMETS also got 4 points away to Greenland Maples, with 85 shots to San Miguel and 127 against. Well done to Bob Nesbitt, Eileen Potts, Ann Eagle 21-17: Sheila Errington, Kent Hekelund, Bob Donnelly 16-11.

Better result for the Winter League against Javea, who picked up 5 points, missing the overall shots by 2. Results were Jan Allen, Val Collier, Don Whitney, Stuart Denholm 13-10: Carol Rudge, Brian Miller, Allan Patterson, Cliff Plaisted 17-12: Reg Cooper, Lee Sinclair, Dave Greenland, Lynn Greenland 15 across. Lin Millers teams had a very close game only losing by 2 shots.

In the Southern League the JAGUARS were at home to Mazarron Miners picking up 6 points. Shots were very close with San Miguel getting 96 to Mazarrons 93. Well played by Pat McEwan, Jan Farmer, Dave McEwan 24-10: William Holtham, Brenda Rees, Alan Campbell 19-14. John Stadens team lost by 1 shot: Mike Douglas team lost by 2 shots and John Marshall teams lost by 3, hard lines teams.

The COUGARS played with one team short, due to a players car breaking down and not making it, it meant losing 2 points and 10 shots given away!! Shows how important it is to have a reserve on hand!! Winning teams were Bob Nesbitt, Bob Graham, Rosamond Stockell 21-16: Eileen Potts, Frank Scotthern, Barbara Scotthern 19-16; Jack Jacksons team lost by 1 shot, Bob Donnellys team lost by 1 shot!

Total shots were 86 to the Cougars 100 shots against.

The balance for the Christmas Dinner is now being collected by Paul Thomas, Total to be paid is €17 per person.

Jan is collecting the Club Competition entry fees AND the Federation Fees for 2018.

The CHRISTMAS MUFTI OPEN triples, on 16th 17th, 18th December needs more entries. BIG PRIZE MONEY.€300 for the winners, €150 for the runners up and €75 for the 3rd and 4th place. See Ken Hope for further details. Closing date 18th November.

The Christmas Appeal notice is on the board.

WASPS still on a Wednesday €5 for bowling, includes use of shoes and woods, free tuition if required, 1.30 start.

For further information on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact our President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 699232910 or Secretary, Pat McEwan, telephone 966714257.

CHRISTMAS MUFTI OPEN TRIPLES COMPETITION, on 16th, 17th, 18th December. BIG PRIZE MONEY, €300 for the winning team, €150 for the runners up, and €75 to the 3rd and 4th place. Closing date 18th November. Telephone Ken Hope on 602517849 for further details.