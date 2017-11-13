San Luis Tigers maul Greenland Oaks

SAN LUIS BOWLS CLUB REPORT 10.11.17.

An eventful week; heading into winter with a drop in temperature and a small earthquake rumbling through the area!

Monday 6th: Enterprise Div. SL Klingons, away v MM Matadors; a good result 10-4, shots 111-89. Winners: Colin Jackson, Keith Phillips, Giuseppe Galelli 22-19, Pat Bird, Ray Pollock, Graham Bird 23-11, Bob White, Ray Clarke, Ian Kenyon 19-12. Margaret Morrison, Sabrina Marks, Russell Marks 19-15.

Discovery Div. SL Trekkers, a great result home v ER Pintos 13-1, shots 156-71. Winners: Ros Holmes, Bill Webb, Mike Regan 37-9, Shirley Verity, Jo & Jules Pering 30-9, Helen Hammond, Barry Roseveare, Scott Malden 19-14, Judy Carroll, Les Bedford, Derrick Cooper 16-16, Irene Everett, Beryl Regan, Vic Slater 23-15, Alan Bowen, Peter Fuller, Suzi Cooper 31-8.

Voyager Div. SL Vulcans, a long trek away, v Maz Mariners, 1-13, 74 shots-124. Well done: Doug & Fay Beattie, Geoff Shand 15-15.

SL Romulans, home v VB Eagles, useful points 8-6, shots 120-95. Winners: Pat Barnes, Ralph Jones, Harry Epsom 32-6, Chris Phillips, Ken Dullaway, Tom Fromson 22-10, Chris Lythe, Danny McErlean, Malcolm Ayton 21-15.

Wednesday 8th Winter League away v Quesada; as expected a close fought match 5points-7, 90 shots-81. Winners: Pam Lockett, Mike Regan, June & Keith Jones 30-14, Ann Holland, Keith Phillips, Brian Pocock, Sabrina Marks, 15-15.

Friday 10th Southern League: Div. A, SL Lions, away v VB Picadors, another good result, and nearly a clean sweep, 10-4, shots 110-88. Winners: Lynne Morris, Ray Clarke, Tom Hill 17-12, Kath Reid, Neil Morrison, Ian Kenyon 19-16, Janet McEneany, Bob White, Peter McEneany 23-12, Pam Lockett, June & Keith Jones 21-15.

Div. B, SL Tigers, home v GL Oaks, a good result 10-4, shots 129-85. Winners: Helen Hammond, Barry Roseveare, Scott Malden 30-7, Irene Everett, Bill Webb, Vic Slater 26-9. Judy Carroll, Beryl Regan, Derrick Cooper 22-9, Marina Beardsall, Jan & Brian Pocock 20-17.

Div. C, SL Leopards away v Q Swans; a good result 9-5, shots 118-110. Winners: Doug & Fay Beattie, Geoff Shand 30-14, Dennis Jackson, Sue Ross, Dave Steadman 30-21, Pat Tilley, Ray Whatmough, Babs Shand 20-15, Audrey Ford, Margaret Clarke, Charlie Marigold 14-14.

SL Pumas home v MM Toreadors had a real battle against a strong team 4-10, 96shots-125. Winners: Pat Baylis, Mary Fromson, Phil Hasler 18-16, Pat Barnes, Ralph Jones, Harry Epsom 20-18.

Club information: contact June Jones, Club Captain: 691903773.

Sheila Cammack.