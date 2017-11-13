Rancho Raiders flourish at home to Country Bowls

El Rancho Bowls Club.

The Raiders started the week with a bit of a flourish, playing host to Country Bowls Flamingos and tasting success by taking the rinks by 4-2 and the overall shots.

In the afternoon the Pintos were at San Luis against the Trekkers, always a tricky fixture. We did however enjoy good company and humour, though the bowls went a little against us, in taking just the one point.

Friday morning found the Mustangs playing at Montemar against the Matadors and turned in a good performance in taking two rinks, always a good result away from home. Geoff Jones, Jane Hamill and Stew Hamill 9-18. Barbara Jones, Sheila Cooper and Carolyn Harris 6-24. Ann Taylor, Shirley Edwards and Jim Taylor 12-15. Irene Thomson, Jim Gracie and Eddie Thomson 13-25. Diane Yates, Keith Cunningham and David Whitworth 26-14. June Whitworth, Henry Ryder and Richard Lee 19-15.

Meanwhile the Broncos entertained the Country Bowls Geckos and played well to take 3 rink and the overall shots. The Broncos also took the friendly rink, played by Tricia Elsam, Keith Longshaw and Tony Robinson, by 28-10. Pam Harris, Graham Day and Brian Harris 24-12. Gill Bartlett, Peter Blackburn and Rob Clark 14-16. Gary Dunstone, Bob Easthope and Barry Bright 13-27. Edward Elsam, John Richards and Gary Newson 17-11. David Baker, Ron Edwards and Mick Ager 17-20. Ann C Taylor, Denise Morgan and Malc Elmore 38-8.