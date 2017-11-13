Emerald Isle Neptunes sink without trace at Quesada




Emerald Isle Bowls Club by Elwyn Morris

Monday morning the Titans visited Quesada Pearls and got beaten 6-8, aggregate of 85-112, winning trips were  C Parsons K Jolliffe D Gerrard 14-9, P Coffey M Parsons P Willicott 18-13, M Riley J Pooley J Mulloy 16-14

Monday afternoon the Neptunes played at Quesada against the Diamonds and got beat 0 -14 aggregate of 89-137

The Moonrakers played at home against Monte Mar Toreadors, and they went down 2-12, aggregate of 80-103, winning trip was B Taylor B Smith M Willicott,19-7

Wed brought Bonalba the Emerald Isle and the game finished all Square at 6-6 aggregate 90-64, the winning rinks were D Jones J Westall M Odell J Rimmer 36-7, M Whitelock  J Pooley S Westall C Lindgren 17-11

Friday the Cavaliers played at home in the morning against Quesada Swallows, and won 8-6 aggregate of 101-88, winning trips were  M Riley J Pooley J Mulloy 22-9, C Donnellan D Birkett J Rimmer 19-9, C Thomas K Jolliffe D Gerrard 16-15,.

In the afternoon The Claymores played at home against Quesada Swifts and they came out on top by 9-5 aggregate of 98-94 winning trips were S Kavanagh E Morris B Kavanagh 19-10, L Hawkins D Rhodes A Burns 17-10, V Cameron S Watson P Creswell 16-15  and there was a drawn trip of R Adams M Petty M Breen 24-24

The Outlaws played away at La Siesta Blues and slipped to a defeat by 3-11, and an aggregate of 76-141  winning trip was B Donohoe T Culpin F King 18-14 and there was a drawn trip by P Kelly G Smith G Farrington 18-18

SAPS is still played on Sat afternoons during winter from 13-30 pm Bowls Shoes and Tuition supplied for 5 Euros per person

 

