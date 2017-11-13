Country Bowls remembers past members

COUNTRY BOWLS – NEWS Dated 10th November 2017

On Sunday we held our annual memorial trophy game in memory of past members Ruth Fernandez and Victor Statham, 30 members competed for the trophies over 18 ends and the winners were ladies, Sandra Simpson and men’s Niel West. Trophies were presented by Joel Fernandez and Doreen Statham who appreciated the support for this event.

In the leagues this week we travelled to El Rancho on both Monday and Friday, never an easy green to play and it was quick and windy on both days.

It was extra difficult on Monday for both sets of players with a strong northerly wind blowing across the green, but we persevered and stuck to the task in hand resulting in a win on 2 rinks and collect 4 points to El Rancho’s 10, shots 92 for, 123 against.

Rink scores: Gary Ponsford, Jean Turner, Gordon Dixon 12 – 19, Sandra Simpson, Derek Jiggins, Peter Dix 10 – 24, Brenda Jiggins, Ben Noke, Phillip Warrington 9 – 20, Geoff Eggleston, Pat Emmett, John Simpson 9 – 29, Ann Barratt,Dave Smith, Lesley Turner 14 – 12, Linda Freeman, Keith Holliman, Geoff Paylor 28 – 19

On Friday it was a very cold start making the green even quicker than normal and again coping with the windy conditions was difficult for all. We started very well on some rinks and maintained this on 3 rinks this time coming out on top on 3 rinks, but losing the long game on shot difference to the Broncos, overall shots 94 to 123 against , points 6 for and 8 against.

Rink scores: Mike Davies, Geoff Eggleton, Geoff Paylor 12 – 16, Sandra Simpson, Derek Jiggins, Dot Davies 12 – 24, Graham Richardson, Andy White, Les Turner 20 – 17, Linda Freeman, Pat Emmett, Phil Warrington 27 – 13, Brenda Jiggins, Gary Ponsford, Peter Dix 15 – 14, Lynne Bryce, Jean Turner, Gordon Dixon 8 – 38

For further information view our new website www.countrybowlsmurcia.com for all the latest news or email President Peter Dix at peterdix1948@googlemail.com