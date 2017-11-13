La Siesta Bowls by Rod Edgerton

A great day’s bowling on Monday for those playing and watching as both the Apollos and the Pioneers had home fixtures in the SABA Enterprise and Voyager Divisions. Both matches followed similar patterns which ended in 8 point to 6 victories after close matches on all the rinks. Stars for the Apollos against Vistabella Drivers.were the rinks of Pat Moore, John Taylor and Jean Cooper who won 24-11 and Tony and Val Dalton with Dave Laverick who won 25-12 with both rinks leading from the starting gun and each team teams winning 12 of the 18 ends. Ever reliable Dawn Taylor with Florence and Mike Edwards gained 5 shots on the last two ends to win 21-19.The final shots totals being 111 to 97 to the Apollos.

Stars for the Pioneers against the Quesada Rubies had to be the rink of Wendy Ralph with Jack and Barbara Cooper who after 9 ends were trailing by 9 shots but had a remarkable second 9 to pull off a 24-11 win. Sue Mahomet, Sheila Millward and Pat Reilly continued their good form with a 24-17 win whilst Molly Russell, Joe Kocsis and John Porter managed to win 18-15.Credit must go to the whole team even the losing rinks as each fought to the end to achieve a 114-108 win. The overall shots in the match were close throughout leaving the overall win in doubt until the final ends were played.

Back to winning ways for La Siesta in the Winter League at home to Montemar winning on 4 of the 5 rinks obtaining 10 points with the total shots being 105-68. The best winning rinks were Pat and Trish Reilly with Mike and Florence Edwards winners by 32-14 and Barbara Cooper, George Richardson, Sue Jordan and Brian Fraser winning 27-11.

The Blues entertained Emerald Isle Outlaws and won on 4 rinks and drew on another picking up 11 points to the Outlaws 3.The shots going to the Blues by 141-76.Excellent wins for Robert Heath with Mike and Florence Edwards winning 36-7 and Dawn and John Taylor with Brian Harman winners by 29-9 were the highlights of an excellent result.

The Golds were away at Greenlands against the Cedars and won the match by 8 points to 6 in a match that saw the shots difference being in favour of the Cedars by the narrowest of margins of 1 shot. Biggest winners for the Golds came from Alan Ralph with Penny and John Porter whilst wins on 3 further rinks gave the Golds a slender victory. Our thanks go to John Clarke for his sterling efforts in the past few years in captaining the team but who has now decided it is time for a well earned rest in this position although he will still remain one of our key bowlers within the squad.