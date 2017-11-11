Woman dies after being shot as she collected her child from school

Jessyca Bravo Cutillas, the 28-year-old woman who was shot in Elda whilst collecting her 7 year old son from school, has died in the local hospital ICU, bringing to 43 the number of deaths of women from gender violence so far this year. Jessyca never regained consciousness following the shooting on Wednesday.

As more facts emerge it is now known that the shooter, 31 year old Imanol Castillo Sánchez, her former partner and the father of her child, had been released from police custody only the day before after breaking a restraining order which had been imposed earlier in the year for threatening the lives of Jessyca and her son.

He was due to appear in court in Elda on Thursday but had died at the scene after turning the gun on himself, shooting himself in the mouth.

An enquiry is now being held into how Sánchez was still at liberty despite his history of violence and threats to Jessyca and their son.

Police are also being asked how he could have been in possession of a 9mm former police issue pistol despite being previously banned from carrying arms.