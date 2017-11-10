Palm Tree pruning underway in Orihuela Costa

Orihuela’s Department of Infrastructure of Orihuela, in collaboration with the Department of Beaches, has hired a bucket truck, with driver, to carry out the pruning of palm trees on the Orihuela Costa.

Councillor for Playas, Luisa Boné, said that “it is increasingly necessary to cut the palms and a number of overgrowing trees in order to remove the branches and the fruit of the palms to ensure both the safety of pedestrians and the cleanliness of the pavements and roadways.”

Boné, said that “usually the pruning of palm trees has been done in a traditional way, the operatives climbing the trees using a harness, but we have recently had instructions from the Council Health and Safety Department saying that in future the trees may only be pruned by mechanical means (cranes or mobile platforms) to guarantee the health and safety of the staff who are required to work at height”.

The cost of the contract is 21,175 euros (VAT included) and the work is now underway on the Avenida del Cabo Roig.