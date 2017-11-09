Sprinting under the lights of a Metro City

KYMCO’S new XCITING S 400 outshines all the city glitter at 2017 EICMA

KYMCO, one of the most trusted global brands for scooters, motorcycles and ATVs, presents its latest maxi scooter, the new XCITING S 400, unveiled today at the 2017 EICMA. A successor to the highly successful XCITING 400, well recognized for its agile handling, best-in-class horsepower and smooth and quiet power delivery, the new XCITING S 400 manages to surpass the performance of the XCITING 400. The new XCITING 400 S is meticulously designed with KYMCO’s longstanding “Win My Heart” spirit. It is the next generation maxi scooter that meets the stringent demands of riders seeking nothing but the best of “Sport Touring”.

Born With a Breath-Taking Dynamic Look

The new XCITING S 400 is designed not only to excel in every aspect, but also to exceed every expectation of our customers. It is built on the perspective of the riders’ needs to fulfill a much desired work-leisure balance of life. It beams and glitters KYMCO’s high performance and futuristic technology. Its modern and contemporary design, high speed riding stability, and total comfort in riding is indeed the perfect solution for those who often commute to the city for work and enjoy outdoor excursions during weekends.

The body shape of the new XCITING S 400 demonstrates the philosophy of “Powerful Simplicity”. It features the industry‘s first ECE approved scooter Daytime Running Light that enormously improves visibility and proudly highlights its identity. The LED headlight further intensifies the aggressive and dynamic design approach of the new XCITING S 400. The rear LED taillight is both unique and full of character. Whether sprinting on the street under bright city lights or leisurely cruising on the suburban freeway under glaring sunshine, the XCITING S 400 is destined to be the center of attention.

Best Combination of Utmost Handling and Comfort

The new XCITING S 400 is a perfect partner for riders with busy lifestyles. It has a powerful yet smooth engine that produces the best-in-class 26.5 kW / 37.7 Nm power output, which offers riders seamless and smooth performance. It guarantees not only responsive acceleration for urban traffic but also instant powerful sprints at high-speed. The hanger axle is redesigned to warrant a stronger integration between the engine and the frame. The double bridge front suspension, a design commonly seen on much larger sized motorcycles, further increases its rigidity. These enhancements have elevated the dynamic maneuverability and high speed stability of the XCITING S 400 to a brand new level.

The front end of the seat is specifically tapered to allow easy feet placement to the ground at every stop. The backrest of the seat is enlarged to provide better support. The unique two-stage seat opening design makes access to the under-seat compartment easier than ever. The windscreen’s height is manually adjustable without tool to accommodate different physiques of riders in various riding situations. The V-shaped handlebar is redesigned for better readability of the dashboard while riding. The ergonomics and convenience of the XCITING S 400 is thoroughly enhanced to provide ultimate comfort for the riders.

Long-Awaited Noodoe Navigation Is Forthcoming

Upon release of the new XCITING S 400 next year, a newly developed Noodoe Navigation will be onboard as one of its most desirable features. Noodoe Navigation is the world first rider centric navigation system designed with the utmost attention to the safe driving of riders. More details of the Noodoe Navigation will be unveiled at the Tokyo Motorcycle show in March 2018. All KYMCO Noodoe owners will be able to enjoy Noodoe Navigation with a simple upgrade of the Noodoe App to a mobile phone, without any hardware modification.