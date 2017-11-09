Pride for Walking Football

The Playa Flamenca Walking football team were recently nominated to receive The Pride of Spain Award 2017 for Community Spirit

They were invited to the presentation evening were they won the award with stiff competition from Nancy Bingham and also The Orihuela Brownie and Rainbow Unit.

The picture was taken when the team was presented with the Award at their home ground at Playa Flamenca C.D.M sports centre where they play every Monday and kick off at 4pm, all players are over 55 and invite anybody to take part no matter what their skill level is, so for further information please contact. bobbyg2542@hotmail.com