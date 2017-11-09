Orihuela Costa Free Lending Library

A free lending library is located in the Community Centre, Orihuela Costa, Calle Cipres No. 24. (If you are coming from Campoamor beach pass by the Aldi Supermarket on your right hand side, turn right into Calle Cipres and you will see the centre 500 yards along the road on your left.

If you are coming from Campoamor Golf turn left just before Aldi Supermarket onto Calle Cipres.

The building belongs to the Town Hall of Orihuela and it is used by many different groups that are registered as part of Participacion Ciudadana (Citizens Participation).

The Library is currently run by 7 volunteers and it is open from Monday to Thursday to 1pm – 5pm. We have a stock of 13 000 books which are available in English, German, Spanish, French and a number of Skandinavian languages.

The library is currently looking for 2 volunteers to cover the Monday shift from 1pm – 5pm, and 1 volunteer to cover the Thursday shift also from 1pm – 5pm.

If you would like to become involved you can either call in during opening hours or drop and email to: katalinkonkoly@hotmail.com