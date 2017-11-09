Mojácar hosts ‘Vera photo club’ exhibition

Mojácar is playing host to a photographic exhibition by Vera Photo Club at the town’s “La Fuente” Centro de Arte, which will run until the end of November.

The inauguration was attended by the Mayor, Rosmari Cano along with Culture Councillor, Raquel Belmonte, who both showed immense interest in the works on show. Along with members of the Club, there was an impressive public turnout, all keen to see the photographs as well as hear some of the interesting little ‘behind the scene’ tales on their creation.

It is the fifth consecutive year that the many members of Vera Photo Club have presented their range of skills in Mojácar, which has become an annual date in the calendar to showcase their best and most recent images. This year, it is made up of around one hundred interesting photographs and slides depicting world geography, scenes of everyday life and other creative interpretations.

The club was founded six years ago by Stan Roberts, an enthusiastic amateur photographer, jazz lover and passionate drummer. He managed to encourage two other friends to think about creating a platform where they could debate, learn and improve anything related to the world of images.

From the first meetings of these three friends, more members soon joined and in a relatively short period of time, Vera Photo Club has now grown to around seventy members, becoming the largest and most important photography forum in the province.

One of its founders, Rod Westwood, a professional photographer in the fashion world, is now President of this thriving club, made up of members of all skill levels, from professionals to beginners starting out in the world of photography.Top of Form They have a monthly get together where they present their photographs (sometimes with a special guest), show videos or give classes. They also put forward themes or projects, the results of which are later discussed, with some valuable input from the most experienced members.

Mojácar’s Centro de Arte is on the Cuesta de la Fuente in the Pueblo and the exhibition (with free admission) is open Tuesdays to Saturdays (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and on Sundays (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).