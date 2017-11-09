Elche’s Newton College to build a brand new Early Years centre

This is the most important investment of the International Schools Partnership (ISP) group for the school, which consolidates its innovative educational programme

Newton College continues growing with the construction of a brand new building entirely aimed at the Early Years Stage. This project coincides with the full implementation of the Early Years International Programme and is the most important investment of the International Schools Partnership (ISP) group for the school so far. With the launch of this expansion project, the most significant one carried out in the last 15 years, a new chapter begins in the history of the school, which last year celebrated their 25th anniversary year.

After having worked jointly with ISP for more than 2 years, the new construction will finally commence in January 2018. The new building will be located within the school facilities, next to the green pitches. It will be a two-floor building, with individual and common spaces which will enable 0-4 year-old pupils to develop their personal and educational skills. All the classrooms will be opened to the exterior, thus fulfilling the learning spaces with sun light. In addition, a sensory garden will be located in the roof of the building so that pupils can learn through play in the open air.

With the inauguration of this building, planned for autumn 2018 (academic year 2018-2019), Newton College will not only grow as a school but will be able to have a better reorganisation of their pupils by stages. Therefore, it is a great opportunity for the school to consolidate objectives, start new challenges and continue working on their “Opening Minds” project, by discovering and developing their pupils’ skills and talents.

The design and innovation of the interior areas of the building will complement the pedagogical emphasis of the school, “Creative & Design Thinking”, where dynamism and work processes invite students to explore alternatives and transform difficult questions into creative solutions.