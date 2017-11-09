Carp R Us Fishing Club

We moved the penultimate round of the Autumn Series at the last moment from the Eden Stretch to the irrigation canal near Mercadona on the N322 due to there being too few easily accessible pegs at Eden. On what was a lovely autumnal day the fishing was very poor. The winner was Jeremy Fardoe with 2.98kg carp, 2nd was venue expert Roy Dainty with 2.08kg of carp and mullet, third was Steve Fell with 1.22kg and fourth Geoff Tempest with 0.92kg.

The club is always keen to get new members. If you are interested contact the secretary, Steve Fell, on 634379081.

Further information about the club can be found on its website www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on our Facebook page Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca.