UKULELE Leaning on a Lampost, My Little Stick of Blackpool Rock and When I’m Cleaning Windows star George Formby’s fiancée Pat Howson’s 46th anniversary of her death is on November 22.

Pat, who died, aged 46, from ovarian cancer in a nursing home in Ansdell, near Lytham, Lancashire in 1971, was engaged to once Britain’s biggest star Formby on St Valentine’s Day February 14, 1961.

Religious education teacher Pat, who studied English, French and Latin and won a Scholarship to University, served in the Wrens in the 1940s.

Formby, who died in March 1961, aged 56, had known Pat since she was a child, he and his wife Beryl, who died in 1960, having become family friends of her parents, Fred and Kathleen Howson.

They planned to marry in March 1961 at St Francis Church Chapel, Goosnargh, Preston, Lancashire, having purchased a Georgian Manor House.

Formby suffered a heart attack while dining at Pat’s home in Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, and was taken to St Joseph’s Hospital, Preston.

On March 6, with Pat at his bedside, Formby suffered another, fatal heart attack. Wigan born Formby is buried at Warrington Cemetery. Pat, who bequeathed £2.25m in Formby’s will, is buried at Preston Cemetery.

