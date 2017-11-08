TPGS – Roda – Poppy Day 3rd November 2017

Roda was the venue for our this year’s Poppy Day event.

Once again it was supported very well with 40 golfers battling it out for the 2 divisional prizes.

The “two’s pot” was shared between 2 golfers, Darrell Rose and Phil Sully each receiving 40 euros.

As always, we have a prize for the golfer who did not have the best of rounds! The receiver of this weeks bottle of wine was Ray Pullen with a score of 18.

Moving on to the main prizes today’s best placed Lady was Jackie Rust with a score of 28.

We had 7 guests playing today. Winning Wine/Sleeves of balls were

3rd place Alan Carter with 28 points.

2nd place Colin Fearnley also with 28 points.

1st place Colin Rust with 37 points.

Our Silver category saw fine scoring. The winners were;

3rd Place – Darrell Rose, 35 points

2nd Place – Richard Allen, 35 points, pipped Darrell on countback

1st Place – Barry Mitchell, 36 points.

On to the Gold division;

3rd Place – Dave Lethaby, 32 points.

2nd Place – Ron Temple, 33 points.

1st Place – Daz Hancock, 36 points.

As well as our usual prizes, ‘Mick the Grip’ provided additional Poppy themed prizes, we are delighted to announce that the Society raised a total of 743 euros for the Royal British Legion. A BIG thank you to everyone.

Thanks must also go to Carl and Lisa at the Ale House.

Our next game is 17th November at El Valle. Book online at www.theplazagolfsociety.com

Don’t forget our Christmas Party at Las Ramblas on Saturday 09th December. 35 euros per person, includes 3 course meal, wine and beer at the table and entertainment by Dan Davy.