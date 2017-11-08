Successful 6th Mojácar Half Marathon & 7km Race

Last Sunday, Mojácar held both its sixth annual Half Marathon and 7 Kilometre “Ciudad de Mojácar” races, organized by the Town Council in co-ordination with the Nogalte Athletics Club.

This year saw an increased number of competitors, with 370 runners taking to the circuit along the Paraje Marina de la Torre, facilitated by local Council. It is without doubt a beautifully scenic, virtually flat route by the sea, with three laps along the Paseo del Mediterráneo for the Half Marathon runners and one lap for those doing 7km.

The starting and finishing points were by Mojácar’s Best Oasis Tropical Hotel and there were a host of prizes including those for the first three in the various categories, ten for the Half Marathon and five for the 7km race, for both men and women.

In the longer event of over 21 kilometers, Blas Jesús Quiles Parra came first, with a time of 1.18.26, with Antonio Manuel Díaz Rodríguez coming second and José Ramón García Pérez in third place. Esther Gálvez Jiménez, with a time of 1.33.8, was the first in the women’s group to cross the finishing line.

In order, Zacarías Roiq Iglesias, Bruno Alfonso Colomer and Luis Miguel Torroglosa Gonzaléz were first in the 7km run, with Amalia González García and Pedro Valdivia López being the fastest local runners.

The increasing number of competitors, year after year and, the participation of both amateur and professional runners is a great indicator of the successful organization of the event, which once again took place without incident.

The awards ceremony afterwards was held at the Oasis Tropical Hotel on Mojácar Beach, with the prizes being presented by Ana García Fernández, the Mojácar’s Councillor for Sports.