Orihuela at London’s World Travel Market

Orihuela is represented at the World Travel Market 2017 which is currently taking place in London. The premier travel and tourism fair in the world, the Orihuela contingent is led by the councillor for Tourism, Sofia Alvarez.

Ms Alvarez is attending the event in an effort to promote the city as a cultural destination as well as publicising it’s award-winning beaches, exquisite gastronomy, and events of international tourist interest such as Holy Week, or the 75th anniversary of the death of the poet Miguel Hernández.

The fair is a showcase of world travel and tourism, bringing industry professionals together, including Tour Operators, hotel chain executives, transport and restaurateurs many of whom will be meeting with the councillor to discuss initiatives for the coming year.