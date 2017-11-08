Earthquake measuring 2.3 magnitude shakes the south of Torrevieja

Once again the earth trembled in the Vega Baja. At 21.47 yesterday evening (Tuesday), a tremor was felt by many Torrevieja residents as well as some on the outskirts of San Miguel de Salinas and the Orihuela Costa.

The National Geographic Institute (IGN) recorded the 2.3 magnitude earthquake in an area between Los Balcones and the south access to Torrevieja, with an epicenter that was 11 kilometers deep, according to data provided by the IGN.

Many of these slight tremors occur in the Bajo Segura every year. It lasted several seconds and was more “noisy” than dangerous.

The emergency services said that they received several calls from concerned residents.