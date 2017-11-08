Cruz Azul Fundraiser is a huge hit

Cruz Azul’s fundraising events helps pet owners on low incomes with vet bills and enables the charity to work with local communities to control feral cat colonies humanely. The latest music event, ‘Rock My Soul’, proved a huge hit, raising 1532.50€ for the charity!

The owners of The New Arches in Los Alcázares provided the venue and John “J. J. Soulman” organised the event. JJ’s friends in the music business were keen to take part in this sell-out event. Guests were treated to great performances by super compere and DJ, Paul Allen, Roxy Housewine (Amy Winehouse Tribute), Johnny Lea and the great J. J. Soulman himself. Cruz Azul volunteer, Emmanuel Vadon, added some rock flair with his American Ford Galaxy which caused quite a stir when he drove in!

“We are overwhelmed by the support of our local community and must tha

nk the people who made it happen.” said Lyn Baines, Cruz Azul President. “Local businesses donated 21 raffle prizes and, thanks to Lesley Eburne and her team, we raised 780€ on the raffle alone.”

Thanks to the continuing generosity and support from the public and local businesses, the fantastic amount raised at this event and the growing success of the Donation Centre in San Javier, Cruz Azul can continue to help more pets whose owners are on low incomes and continue its ‘Trap, Neuter and Return’. “We recently lost our dear friend Sue Thomason but will continue her legacy and drive forward the way she planned. Responsible pet ownership with programs such as “sterilisation, microchipping and vaccination” was Sue’s ambition; we will ensure this happens,” commented Lyn.

Cruz Azul’s Donation Centre is situated on the Avenida de la Unión in San Javier, next door to Yorkshire Linen. Open Monday to Saturday from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm and has a wide range of clothes, accessories, jewellery, household goods, furniture, bric-a-brac and more. Why not pay them a visit? Or donate your unwanted clothes, furniture and items to show your support. Call 693 017 616 for more information.

Cruz Azul Murcia is a registered charity (No. 11.720/1a) and exists to provide veterinary care for the sick and injured pets of people in need and to promote responsible pet ownership.

If you or someone you know needs help, or you would like to volunteer or donate, please call 693 017 616 or visit their website: www.cruzazulmurcia.com