Cost of electricity in Spain surges by 12 per cent

According to official figures, the average electricity bill in Spain has increased by 12% compared to the previous year.

Consumers have seen prices increase to an average of € 71.49 in October.

Low water levels have resulted in poor output from hydroelectric plants which has meant that electricity companies have had to turn to gas and coal in order to satisfy demand for power. Compared to 2016 where 15% of the electricity was produced by hydroelectric plants, just 7.5% has been produced in 2017.

The cost of electricity in Spain is one of the highest in Europe, but it still lags behind the UK where the average bill, according to official figures, is reported to be almost € 100,00 per month.