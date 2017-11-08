900,000 euro allocated to improve Orihuela Costa roads and parks

The City of Orihuela has announced the placement of tenders for works on the coast for an amount close to 900,000 euros.

The Local Government Board says that it has approved the opening of the files which will concentrate work on playgrounds, asphalting and repaving works in Orihuela Costa.

Of the allocation, approximately a third will be spent on the parks with the balance going to fund improvements to roads.

Almagro said that the investment is made as a result of the “historical claims of the residents of the coast that have been submitted over many months.”

“It means an important investment that will improve the quality of life for them all,” he said.

These works include paving, repairs of irrigation systems, creation of garden areas, repair and placement of sports facilities in various areas of Orihuela Costa.

They will be carried out mainly in the following areas: Calle Apatito. Villapiedra, Calle Cabo Turiñan. Lomas de Cabo Roig, Calle Cabo Ortegal. Lomas de Cabo Roig, Calle Limonero. Montezenia, Calle Plutón. La Florida, Calle Escorpio, La Florida, Calle Baikal. Lagosol-Sector F-2, Calle del Rocío. La Zenia and Calle Colón. La Zenia

The public tender for the renewal of roads and paving in Orihuela Costa amounting to 570,091 euros was also approved. This work will last for four months and will focus on the following areas: Campoamor, Los Dolses, Villamartín, Playa Flamenca, La Zenia, Citrus, La Florida, PAU-20

The councillor for Orihuela Costa, Luisa Boné, said that with the approval of these public tenders, the intended goal of providing better services to the people of Orihuela Costa will be fulfilled”.