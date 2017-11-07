San Javier Golf Society “Individual Stableford Qualifier” competition at Altorreal Golf, on Monday 6th November:

A chilly, breezy but bright start to an enjoyable day’s golf for the 28 members and guests who made the trip up to Altorreal. The course wasn’t quite in the normal impeccable condition and no-one managed to play below their handicap.

The winners on the day were: Division 1: First was Steve Higgins with 33 points, Second – Barry Beale with 31, Third – Paul Newman with 31 and Fourth – Frank Murphy on 30.

In Division 2: First was Steph Brooke with 32 points, Second – Steve Barlow with 31, Third – Dave Farrington with 28 and Fourth – Shaun Devine on 27. Nearest the pins were won by Steve Higgins, Paul Newman, Les Whall and Ian Lawley. The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was not won and will carry over to our next game, which is our annual Captain’s Charity Day and is in aid of HAH Mar Menor, Captain Paul Hamlin’s choice for this year.

It will be a Medalford competition at La Serena, teeing off at 09:12am on Wednesday 22nd November. Full details will be emailed to all members. Payday will be on Saturday 18th November in the bar area of La Serena Club House, between 11:00am and 12:00.

For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety

Attached is a photo of the division 1 winner and overall top scorer: Steve Higgins