New Land Rover Discovery is ‘Scottish Car of the Year 2017’

The new Land Rover Discovery is named both SUV Category winner and overall Scottish Car of the Year 2017

2017 marks the second Scottish Car of the Year accolade for Discovery with the Mk4 taking the title in 2009

One in four premium SUVs sold in its class in Scotland this year was a Land Rover Discovery

To mark this significant award in Scotland, Land Rover commits to support Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance with a special Discovery support vehicle in 2018

New Discovery tallies up its second Car of the Year Award following Auto Express crowning it as its overall winner in June this year

The new Discovery has cemented its position as the best car to buy for the second time this year being billed as Scotland’s Car of the Year by the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers. The award follows the Discovery receiving Auto Express’s Car of the Year back in June.

Winning both the SUV category and the overall Car of the Year award, the Discovery was recognised for its blend of luxurious character and supreme on-road ability together with its class-leading off-road capabilities.

Collecting the award, Jeremy Hicks, Managing Director Jaguar Land Rover UK, said:

“This latest Scottish Car of the Year accolade from the ASMW completes a hat-trick for Land Rover in Scotland during the last 10 years, with the Discovery 4 winning in 2009 and the Range Rover Evoque in 2011. This is a hugely important market for Jaguar Land Rover, and we are very proud of it. I’m also delighted to announce that in recognition of this award and as a thank you to the Association, and the people of Scotland for their support of Land Rover over the years, we will be donating a Discovery to Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) for six months to help them during the winter months.”

The award is particularly relevant with one in four premium SUVs sold in the class in Scotland this year being the Land Rover Discovery. Features including a generous 2,046 litres of luggage space, best-in-class 3,500kg towing capacity, nine USB ports and semi-autonomous safety technology won favour with the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers (ASMW).

Presenting the accolade to Land Rover, Stephen Park, President of the ASMW, said:

“Nowhere in Great Britain are SUVs more relevant than in Scotland. Our rural terrain and harsh winters make four-wheel-drive ownership essential for many. There are a number of choices available that can deliver both luxury and off-road capabilities, but the Discovery goes notably further in both areas. This is a 4×4 which remains true to Land Rover’s spirit of adventure – it really can climb mountains and ford streams – yet does all this while also being brilliant around town, on country roads and motorways. A practical seven seater that is luxurious and all-capable – the Discovery is the complete package.”

The Discovery HSE will support Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance ground operations for their life-saving charity. SCAA covers the entire country reaching 90% of the population within 25 minutes and since its launch in 2013 has responded to nearly 1600 time-critical emergencies.

Park continued: “The Association has supported SCAA for the past three years, and I am delighted that Land Rover has joined us in providing the Discovery to support the charity to help continue saving lives; day in, day out.”

Jaguar Land Rover continues to invest in Scotland with £60 million contribution to its Retailer network providing cutting-edge facilities and increased capacity to support the growth of the Jaguar Land Rover business. The showrooms are the ideal representation of the modern Jaguar Land Rover brand, putting the customer journey at the fore.

For more information on the Land Rover Discovery, priced from £45,895, visit www.landrover.co.uk