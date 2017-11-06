Strolling through Guardamar

A beautifully bright and sunny morning in November! What could be a better day for a stroll in the lovely area of Guardamar?

About 60 members of one of the Torrevieja U3A Stroller groups, along with a few 4 legged friends, did just that after meeting up for a coffee and a chat in the Park cafe.

Properly fortified, this was followed by a pleasant, leisurely walk through the sand duned park areas and then a walk through the main parks ending up along the beach whereupon the group broke up into smaller groups whilst descending on various cafes for a well-deserved coffee, maybe a spot of lunch and, of course, another natter.

A pleasant finish to a pleasant morning.

Barry Weston