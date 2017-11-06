Live casino dealers now available at Cleopatra Online Casino

The online casino experience has just become even more personal with the entry of Cleopatra Casino. Being relatively new on the scene does not mean they still have bugs to work out. In fact, we have found this new online casino to be well on top of the game and ready to compete with the big boys. Players will find virtually everything that they are looking for in a virtual gaming environment, and then some. This begins with a live casino that offers multiple table games for individuals players to take part in. On top of this, the games are handled by live dealers, further personalizing the online experience.

Live Dealers At Your Service

We suppose that one of the concerns people have when playing at an online casino is the lack of interaction that takes place. That is understandable. Gaming, after all, is meant to be fun. You want to talk to the other players, hear the bells and whistles of people winning, and shoot the breeze with the dealers. How can an online casino possibly compete with all of that? Well, Cleopatra Casino has done about the best job possible in this regard with the addition of its live dealers.

You will find live casino action readily available. Just look at the left side of the screen and click on the button that says ‘Live Casino Games’. It really is that easy. it gets even more interactive, however, once you choose from the variety of different table games that have a live dealer handling them. There are quite a few choose from, such as several varieties of blackjack and the ever popular roulette table. Just take your pick and then watch the live action begin to flow all around you.

Gaming Integrity You Can Count On

Players also want to be sure that the online casino they choose to try their luck at really gives them a legitimate shot at winning. You will find this to be the case at Cleopatra Casino. They adhere to the licensing laws and regulations of the government of Curacao. You can be assured of their constant monitoring. In fact, this new online casino is recording payout rates higher than the industry standard at the moment, so your playing hands are as good as gold! You will find the live dealers at the table to be working with actual decks of cards that are shuffled at regular intervals – just like in a physical casino. In fact, with the cool Ancient Egyptian theme flowing throughout this new online casino, you will be entertained all the while you are playing and, hopefully, winning.

Get Your Bonus at Cleopatra Casino

One appealing aspect of online casinos is the bonus that many of them provide on player deposits. Cleopatra Casino has one of the more impressive bonus options that we have seen in quite some time. You will definitely want to take advantage of this as you will find an offer of a 100 percent bonus on your deposit of up to 4,000 Euros. That is going to provide you with quite a few hands to be dealt in the live casino. This is money that you can immediately put to use at one of the tables, or at the slots. The choice is up to you.

Speaking of other games at Cleopatra Casino, you will also find more than 2,650 slot games there. That is so impressive. You can play several different games every day for over a year and still never play the same one twice. Now, that is impressive no matter you look at it! Many of the games have been uniquely developed for Cleopatra Casino, each with a distinctive Egyptian feel to it. Others will be more reflective of traditional slots that you have grown to love.