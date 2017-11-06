Costs of local high speed train works inflated by 626%

The judge investigating fraud in the costs of the reinstatement of irrigation networks resulting from the route taken by the High Speed ​​Train between Crevillente and Murcia says that work cost 626% more than expected.

The Court of Instruction of Murcia investigating the alleged fraud for a section of the route that passes through the Vega Baja, summoned 8 construction companies including Sacyr, Dragados, Acciona Infraestructuras, Tecsa and Neopul, which he has asked to explain why the budget, foreseen as costing 11.4 million euros for the four sections between Crevillente and Murcia, rose to 71.5 million when invoices were presented, an increase of 626%.

The judge described as “overwhelming” the increases that predominantly occurred in the replacement of the irrigation networks of la Comunidad de Regantes San Felipe Neri de Crevillent y al Juzgado Privativo de Aguas de Orihuela (the Community of Irrigators San Felipe Neri de Crevillent and the Private Court of Aguas de Orihuela), originally forecast at 1.7 million but which rose to 52.7 million euros, an increase of 3,109%.