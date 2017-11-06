Busters Golf Society November 2017 report

Friday the 3rd November we played our monthly stableford competition at Alicante golf course , as usual it was a pleasure to play at this Seve. designed course which has six par threes six par fours and six par fives , although the course was in good condition some of the tees needed cutting but had probably been left uncut for reasons known only to the greens staff , the course was also still damp from the overnight rains which made things more difficult as we were not getting much run on the ball , making the course play longer

Onto our results , the NTP competition were taken by on hole three our new member Paul Satterthwaite , hole six by Tim Goldsmith the eighth was won by John Rush , Martin Collins took the twelfth and Helen Beddows won the fifteenth and the seventeenth all received a sleeve of three golf balls , the BF9 was won by Dave Owen with sixteen points and Ian Allison took the BB9 also with sixteen points , both received a bottle of Rioja wine.

Our two’s competition this week had two winners our new member Rob Ashman had a two on the third hole and Helen Beddows had a two on the fifteenth hole they shared the pot of twenty euros , in third place with twenty seven points was Helen Kinchella receiving a bottle of Rioja wine , Helen Beddows came second with thirty four points winning Rioja red and white wine and our winner on the day was Martin Collins who took home a bottle of Smirnoff Vodka , our card winner this week with Man. U was Ian Allison.

Finally can I once again take this opportunity to thank Rik , Lisa and the Staff at Quesadas Mini Golf Bar which is located close to the arches in Quesada , for looking after us on our return to the bar for our presentation and providing us with an assortment of sandwiches and snacks that were followed with a couple of the bars sensibly priced beers .

Busters Golf Society is a small friendly group of like minded people who play on the first Friday of the month , depending on the time of the year we generally have between sixteen and twenty four players , over the five years since we first formed the society some of our original members have moved on , either returned to their country of origin or have ventured to pastures new , so we are looking for a few more members to swell our ranks.

if you are interested in joining our society ( its free) then please email me Barry Grinsell at bustersgolfsociety@hotmail.com quoting your phone number and current handicap and I will get back to you within a couple of days .

Barry Grinsell