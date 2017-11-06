Nine years and 145 equines…for Easy Horse Care

This month marks our rescue centre’s nine-year anniversary. Can you believe that over those years we have rescued 145 equines abuse and neglect?

We usually just trod on with one foot in front of the other, trying to keep up with all of the work and juggle the bills, so it’s nice to sit back and really take stock of what we’ve achieved. We have saved 145 equines from unimaginable horrors, and we couldn’t have done it without you, our supporters, helping us along the way.

Our work is extremely difficult. We are on call 24/7, we rarely take holidays, we receive no financial assistance – and then there’s the huge emotional load we shoulder, which comes from the simple fact that our work is often very sad.

Yet we continue because we know we are making a difference. When we see Spaniards report animal abuse, when we see Spanish police act on these reports and when we work together with officers to save an equine, we know animal welfare is slowly but surely improving here in Spain.

We wanted to thank you all “in person”, so Sue made this beautiful video for you to watch.

Thank you again for all of your support, and we look forward to celebrating double digits with you next year.