Torrevieja Handball move up to 4th after victory against Vila Real

Ilicar Mare Nostrum Torrevieja Handball achieved a resounding victory on Saturday against relegation threatened Handball Club Vila Real, by 41 – 28, in a match that was held in the Cecilio Gallego municipal pavilion. The result moves the team, coached by Francisco Vera, up to 4th position in the Division 1ª Estatal Masculina.

As they piled the pressure on their visitors from the start, Ilicar led 4 – 0 after just three minutes and despite the introduction of a number of fringe players during the latter stages the Salineros went on to achieve their biggest score of the season.

Iván Ríos was the best of the scorers with 7goals while Salva Esteve scored on 6 occasions. Rafa Ballester and Álvaro Mallols had 5 goals apiece.

Next week the Ilicar Mare Nostrum Torrevieja Handball travel to Handbol Sant Joan.