Spain Under-21’s to meet Iceland and Slovakia

Spain Under-21’s will once again be training at the Pinatar Arena to prepare for upcoming matches. The matches, organized by the FFRM, will be played in Murcia and Cartagena on the 9th and 14th of November against Iceland and Slovakia respectively.

The team, coached by former Real Madrid and New York Red Bulls midfielder, Albert Celades, will arrive in Pinatar Arena after the match against Iceland and will remain at the complex until 15 November. The U21 Team previously used the training base in San Pedro del Pinatar in 2013.

The stay of the U-21 national team will coincide with the U-18 international tournament in which the Dutch, Belgian, Irish and Czech Republic teams will take, making Pinatar Arena once again the European football reference point during the month of November.