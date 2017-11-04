Vistabella Drivers lose their way at San Miguel

SAL. Enterprise league. A satisfying win for the Albatrosses at home v Quesada Pearls. G Fisher, S Allman & G Fisher 30-15. M Gill, E Bishop & K Cuthbert 20-10. L Bishop, B Norris & B Dunn 16-10. L Watkins, S Broadhurst & B Zelin 20-19.

Shots, VB 113(10) – 93(4) Q.

The Drivers were away to San Miguel Meteors with three wins from D Gunning, J Neve & L Barber 20-11. P Rafferty, B Pointon & Pat Rafferty 19-16. F Barclay, B Ewart & G Thorpe 14-12. Shots, VB 87(6) – 98(8) SM.

Voyager league Eagles at home v El Rancho Raiders, oh my…what a great result, the Raiders completely out of their comfort zone…Wins across the board well done to D Graham, D Harwood, T French 34-6. R Savage, K Savage & A Kendall 32-8. P Cadwell, J Hitchcock & G Gandy 26-4. I Irwin, M MacPherson & M Blight 22-19. N Williams, S Guy & J Harwood 23-7. M Irwin, P. Tomkins & Penny Tomkins 18-8. Shots, VB 155=(14) – 52(0) ER.

Winter league away to MonteMar, three winning rinks from G Fisher, M Foulcer, C Thorpe & Gordon Fisher 25-10. O Ratcliffe, P Tomkins, S Allman & B Dunn 22-11. L Watkins, S Burrows, P Whitehall & E Bishop 19-14. S Kemp, B Ewart, B Zelin & G Thorpe 18-13. Shots, VB 101(10) – 69(2) MM.

Southern League A div. Lanzadores away to MonteMar. Four wins & two defeats by only one shot! O Ratcliffe, A Brown & M Furness 22-9. L Watkins, B Norris & K Cuthbert 22-11. L Bishop, C Watkins & P Whitehall 22-12. S Allman, S Norris & G Fisher 19-9. Shots, 114(10) – 72(4) MM.

Picadors away to Mazarron Miners. Four wins, one draw & one defeat by just one shot. P Rafferty, J Neve & B Corbishly 27-10. K Hardy, B Pointon & C Thorpe 23-12. D Leggatt, M Foulcer & Martin Foulcer 13-10. F Barclay, B Ewart & G Thorpe 14-13. G Taylor, P Ray & B Ray 17-17. Shots, VB 106(11) – 75(3) M.

Div C. Conquistadores at home v Quesada Swans. Two wins from R Savage, K Savage & A Kendall 30-10 and S Guy, J Hitchcock & G Gandy 17-13. Shots, VB 106(4) – 108(10) Q.

Well done everyone this week.