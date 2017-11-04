San Miguel’s McEwan takes honours at La Marina

Both the PULSARS and the WINTER LEAGUE were away at San Luis, with both teams struggling to find the pace of the green!!! The PULSARS only managed 2 points, with Ian Hope, Jan & Derek Farmer going into the last end 15 across. Jan got shot wood and they won the game 16-15. Well done.

The WINTER LEAGUE fared slightly worse, picking up 1 point, with a draw from Tony Sansom, Linda Plaisted, Len Rudge, Steve Cantley 17 across. Did we enjoy playing there? …… answers on a postcard please!!!

The COMETS were at home to Monte Mar Toreadores, winning 8 points to 6. Shots were 120 to SM and 82 to MM. Very well played by Joy Trew, Bill Knight, Ros Stockell 33-11: Meg Brownlee, Mike Bayfield, Bill Brownlee 22-14: Bob Nesbitt, Bill Mosely, Ann Eagle 22-8. Very close games by the other 3 teams!!

The METEORS also won 8-6 at home to Vistabella Drivers. Carol Rudge, Gail Willshire, Fred Willshire 21-11: David Johnson, Don Whitney, Stuart Denholm 19-12: Cliff Plaisted, Chris Collier, Len Rudge 19-11: Shots were 98 for 87 against. Well played!!

The JAGUARS had a good result down at La Marina winning 10 points to 4. Good bowling by Pat McEwan, Jan Farmer, Dave McEwan 15-13: Anita Brown, Tom Dalgleish, John Marshall 15-11: Paul Hayward, Sheila Booth, Mike Douglas 21-7: Ken Hope, Janet Thomas, John Raby 17-11. Total shots SM 99 – Against 87.

The COUGARS played La Siesta Blues winning 8 points to 6, good results from Bob Nesbitt, Bob Graham, Rosamond Stockell 27-6: Frank Scotthern, Eileen Potts, Barbara Scotthern 11-9: Bill Mosely, Mike Bayfield, Bob Donnelly 20-6: Shots 92 to the Cougars, 84 to La Siesta.

The table plans are on the board for the Christmas Dinner, deposits must be paid to Paul Thomas. Raffle tickets are on sale for the Christmas Hampers.

Not many places left for the Christmas MUFTI triples, get your names down quick!! 16th, 17th and 18th December. See Ken Hope for further details.

Club mornings, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays 0945 for 1015.

WASPS on Wednesday afternoons, come along for 1.30pm. €5 for bowling, use of shoes and woods and free tuition if required.

For further information on SAN MIGUEL BOWLS CLUB please contact the President, Rosamond Stockell, telephone 699 232 910 or Secretary Pat McEwan, telephone 966 71 4257