Mixed results for Country Bowls

Mixed results this week for our teams playing Quesada Rubies away on Monday and at home to Grennlands on Friday.

We didn’t travel too well on Monday up at Quesada, playing on a fast surface we were out played by the home side on the day and came out second best winning only on 2 rinks, losing on 4, resulting in an overall loss by 42 shots, points for 4 and 10 against.

Rink scores: Craig Dyson, Jean Turner, Gordon Dixon 16 – 15, Pat Emmett, Derek Giggins, Peter Robbins 23 – 11, Joel Fernandez, Keith Holliman, Gary Ponsford 21 – 30, Brenda Jiggins, Graham Richardson, Linda Freeman 11 – 33, Craig Dyson, Ben Noke, John Simpson 11 – 15, Ann Barratt, Ray Emmett, Les Turner 12 – 32

On Friday we entertained Greenlands Cedars and all our players excelled, most of the game leading on all rinks, eventually losing only on one rink by a small margin. This resulted in the best result of the season winning on 5 rinks, losing on 1 rinks, overall shots 128 shots to 67 against , points 12 for and 2 against.

We are actively seeking new members, with this in mind the owners are offering free coaching on a Tuesday morning for the next 4 weeks and a taster membership for 3 months at 40 euro. Membership is now available for both 7 and 12 months or just pay and play on roll up days.

For further information view our new website www.countrybowlsmurcia.com for all the latest news or email President Peter Dix at peterdix1948@googlemail.com