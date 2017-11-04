La Siesta Apollos draw a blank at Montemar

In the Enterprise Division the Apollos visited Montemar Matadors and despite three rinks only losing by narrow margins of 2,3 and 4 shots this was the closest that the team came to picking up points. The overall margin of loss being 121 shots to 73.

The Pioneers at home to second placed San Luis Vulcans in the Voyager Division had plenty to play for and although only 3 shots separated the teams after 9 ends the Pioneers came strong in the second half of the match to record a win by 120 shots to 81 and with 4 winning rinks and further recording a draw they took the match by 11 points to 3 and replaced their visiting opponents in second place in the League Table.

The largest margin of victory came from Sue Mahomet with Sheila Millward and Pat Reilly by 21-8.Excellent wins were also recorded by three other rinks whilst thanks to some good bowling on the final end by the rink of Tetanya Oliver with Jack Burrell and skip John Clarke an excellent 13 all draw was recorded.

Our Winter League team travelled to La Marina and managed 3 points to their opponents 9.The overall shots being 69 -85. The winning rink for La Siesta was Pat and Trish Reilly with Mike and Florence Edwards winning by 22 shots to 8. Pat Moore, Dave Laverick, Tony Dalton and Alex Morrice managed to obtain a draw 15 shots each.

The Blues travelled to San Miguel Cougars and in a close match with each team winning on three rinks it was the Cougars who came out on top by 92 shots to 84 thereby getting the 8 match points to La Siesta’s 6. Winning rinks for La Siesta were Dawn and John Taylor with Brian Harman 27-10,Pat Moore with Dave Blackie and George Richardson 19-11 and Dave Davies with Irene Mangan and Pat Harman 17-13.

The Golds entertained San Luis Pumas and won by 132 shots to 67 thereby gaining 12 points to their opponents 2.Best winning rink was Dennis Andrew with Sue Mahomet and skip Jack Burrell winning by 37 shots to 6.They were followed by Jean James with Rod Edgerton and skip Pat Reilly winning by 25 shots to 12. With three other rinks picking up excellent narrow results which could have gone either way until the final end and the other rink losing narrowly this resulted in an excellent result for La Siesta.