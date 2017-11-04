Just one rink to show for Emerald Isle trip to BBC

Monday saw the Titans travel away to La Marina Explorers and they had a fine 12-2 victory aggregate107-81. Winning trips were C Parsons K Jolliffe D Gerrard 27-10,,M Riley J Pooley J Mulloy 17-13, S Wickens S Johnson I Brewster 16-13,,P Coffey M Parsons P Willicott,16-14, C Thomas L Vincent M Odell 16-15

The Neptunes played at home against El Rancho Pintos and had a 8-6 win, aggregate 102-90. Winners were S Kavanagh E Morris B Kavanagh 23-9, C Ayling C Warner J Mullarkey 19-10, A Brown T Harris J Loughran 15-12

The Moonrakers played at La Marina Pathfinders and the home team won the game 10-4 aggregate 71-125. The winning trips were K Griffiths B Smith M Willicott 18-13, B Donohoe S Adams T Culpin 17-14

Wed took the Emerald Isle up to BBC in the winter and the home team came out on top 70-102 and 2-10, winning rink was P Heaney S Johnson D Birkett I Brewster 17-12. Berleen had a close came losing 17-16

On Friday the Cavaliers went to El Rancho Mustangs and suffered a 4-10 aggregate 91-120 defeat. Winning trips were C Donnellan D Birkett J Rimmer 22-14, M Veale R White A MStevenson 18-12

The Claymores were away at San Luis Tigers but the home advantage told and the visitors went down 3-11, aggregate being 90-108. Winning trip was L Burns D Rhodes A Burns 25-15,and R Adams M Petty M Breen drew 16-16

The Outlaws played at home against Horadada Royals and went down 2-12, aggregate 78-102. The winning trip was P Hudson G Inwood R Ede 15-9