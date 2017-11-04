Heart attack victim saved by passing nurses

Torrevieja Hospital has praised two local nurses, Mario García and Estefanía Tortosa, who work in the Hospital and at the Orihuela Costa Health Centre, for saving the life of a man who was suffereing a heart attack as they drove by in their car.

“Mario was returning from picking up his son. When he saw the man on the pavement he did not hesitate to stop the car. As he approached the patient, he was already unconscious having suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest. The swift action of this couple restored the patient’s vital signs which they maintained until the arrival of the SAMU Paramedics”, according to a hospital press release.

“Once the Paramedics arrived, they continued with the cardiorespiratory massage of the patient, who became cyanotic at times. He was quickly moved to the University Hospital of Torrevieja where he was treated and made a full recovery.”

Mario, who called in to see the patient whilst he was recovering in hospital, said “Normally I do not go through that particular road, it was just a stroke of luck that I did, thanks to which the patient is alive. It gives us both a great deal of personal satisfaction,” he said.

The hospital said “Once again, our nursing colleagues have shown that they are fully committed to help, care for and improve the quality of life of their patients. We are delighted that there was such a happy outcome.”