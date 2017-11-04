Firauto – Car Fair, Expocar and Sobre2ruedas – Motorcycle Fair

The 41st edition of FIRAUTO, the Car Fair, the 27th edition of the Second-hand Car Show, EXPOCAR. And this year, for the first time in November, the SOBRE2RUEDAS, Motorcycle Fair will all take place at the IFA Exhibition centre, by Alicante Airport, on 17, 18 and 19 of November 2017

During three days of intense activity, IFA will become the biggest showcase of new and used vehicle of the Province where FIRAUTO will exhibit new vehicles and the very latest market developments in the car industry.

Running alongside, at EXPOCAR, the public will be able to browse and purchase used, second-hand and kilometer-0 vehicles where models will be available to meet all tastes and budgets, with some incredible prices.

There will also be a whole range of products for the driver, including financial services, insurers and much more.

And why not have your vehicle checked over during the visit by APPLUS ITV, who will be on hand to carry out vehicle inspections during the three days of the exhibition.

The cost of entry is 8 euros for adults, 6 euros for pensioners and young card holders or anyone presenting the discount voucher that can be downloaded from the website. Children under 12 and accompanied are free.

Alternatively, by booking in advance at www.feria-alicante.com the cost will be just 5 euros.

Venue: IFA – Alicante Exhibition Centre, close to Alicante Airport.

Dates: November 17, 18, 19, 2017. Hours: from 10:30 to 21:00 h.

www.feria -alicante.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/firautoexpocar