El Rancho Pintos edge points at EI

Monday morning found the Pintos up against the Neptunes at Emerald Isle. We had a competitively close match, great fun all round. Both teams took three rinks and the overall shots went to the Neptunes by a small margin, a good result for the Pintos, away from home. Barbara Jones, Geoff Jones and Brian Harris 12-15. Diane Yates, Keith Cunningham and David Whitworth 24-18. Val Ryder, Henry Ryder and Richard Lee 15-13. June Whitworth, Sheila Cooper and Carolyn Harris 9-23. Pam Harris, Jane Hamill and Stew Hamill 10-19. Ann Taylor, Jim Taylor and Malc Sykes 20-14.

In the afternoon the Raiders were at Vistabella against the Eagles, a tough opponent, particularly when they have the home mat advantage. But it’s all about fun and good company; the rest will come in time. Alas the Eagles took all the points, but the shots and points will come with practice, experience and patience.

Friday morning found the Mustangs entertaining Emerald Isle Cavaliers, who are always a tough team to play. Mustangs took advantage of the home mat to take the rinks by 4 to 2 and the overall shots by a reasonable margin. Geoff Jones, Jane Hamill and Stew Hamill 22-16. Barbara Jones, Sheila Cooper and Carolyn Harris 14-22. Ann Taylor, Shirley Edwards and Jim Taylor 25-15. Irene Thomson, Jim Gracie and Eddie Thomson 25-5. Diane Yates, John Skipper and Bob Taylor 22-15. Jan Bright, Malc Sykes and Bob Morgan 12-18.

Meanwhile the Broncos were at La Manga against the Crusaders, a very difficult venue for those of us that don’t pull pints for a living; it can be a heartbreaking experience. But they are a friendly bunch and I still like going there. Broncos were well beaten on all rinks, but should not be disheartened, it happens to most teams.

