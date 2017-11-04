Disappointing Voyager debut for Horadada

Our first home game in the Voyager Division for the Falcons did not go the way we would have liked against Mazarron Miners, winning only two rinks and drawing another. We were unlucky on one other rink, losing on the last end by one shot. Well bowled to the scoring rinks of, Yvonne Hurlock, Peter Davis and John Hurlock. 22-15. Dennis Wade, George Burrage and Alan Miller. 18-13. Barry Pearson, Jack Linehan and John Bailey. 20-20. Horadada Falcons 5 pts (103 shots) – Mazarron Miners 9 pts (110 shots).

Another away game in the Southern League Division B for the Royals against Emerald Isle Outlaws was much more productive. We won on five rinks and took the overall shots to record a 12 – 2 result with shots of 106 to 78. Well bowled to all the team. Dennis Wade, Wayne Osguthorpe and Alan Miller. 27-7. Carol Linehan, Mick Blunt and Bryan Eatough. 19-12. Pat Patton, Mick Kirby and John Hurlock. 14-10. Roy Collins, John Jukes and Barry Evans. 18-16. Roy Thompson, Wayne Jackson and John Bailey.19-18.

Next week both teams have byes, so a good opportunity to complete some of our internal games, so please organize wherever possible.

Horadada is a friendly club always ready to welcome new bowlers. We can be contacted through our website at www.horadadabowlsclub.com or alternatively visit us on one of our roll up days. 10.00 for 10.30 Tuesdays and Thursdays.