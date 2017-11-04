Community Care in support of Tasha

The Christmas Fayres are in aid of Tasha Lynch, the young 24 year old woman who was struck down with Viral Meningitis, then Mitochondrial and 3 other serious conditions, which resulted in her losing her speech, ability to walk, eat and breath on her own.

I met Tasha recently and was so moved by her severe conditions in one so young, I felt I had to do something and asked the Committee of our Association if we could help raise awareness and funds, they approved unanimously.

I am sure the campaign to raise awareness of Tasha’s plight will touch the hearts of so many people who will also want to help raise the €218,000 needed to send her to the USA for specialist treatment which could help improve her quality of life. €32,000 has already been raised towards the goal of €250,000.

She does not receive financial benefits from the UK nor Spain. I contacted the Consulate Alicante last week, they are investigating the situation including why she is not getting help from the Spanish Social Welfare system.

Community Care Association Committee are dedicated to help and will organise more events during the coming weeks. The Xmas Fayres are just the start, watch this space ok.

Should you wish more information, please do not hesitate to contact me on oc.communitycare@gmail.com

Norah Bond

TASHA TREATMENT APPEAL XMAS CHARITY FAYRES

Sundays 19th & 26th November 2-6pm

Sundays 3rd & 17th December 2-6pm

In Calle Pablo Picaso – Road by the Town Hall Orihuela Costa.

Bring the family for fun afternoons,

Live Entertainment, Raffle & Orders for Xmas Hampers.

Carol Singers 3rd & 17th December

Mulled wine, Tapas, Hot Dogs, Pizzas, Burgers.

Hand Made Crafts, Gifts & Toys, Jewellery, Xmas Cards

Plants, Home Made Cakes & Xmas Decorations etc.

Tasha’s story – It all started with Viral Meningitis then Tasha contracted Mitochondrial Disease, Myasthenia Graves, Hemerplegic Mygraines and Myeloathy.

Tasha has been offered treatment in the USA which will cost approximately £250,000. £32,000 has been raised to date. We only need to raise £218,000 – Please help Tasha, her treatment is needed urgently.

More stalls welcome, Contact Penny @ Alfonso’s

966 760 814 or 688284040

€5 per m2. Set up from 12pm. Close down 6pm

email: oc.communitycare@gmail.com